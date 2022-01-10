Alachua Conservation Trust permanently protects 288 acres of land

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is has chosen to permanently protect 288 acres of land.

Adjacent to Manatee Springs State Park, this stretch of land includes multiple sinkholes, a twisting underground cave system, and a hardwood forest.

The trust plans on selling the land to the state so it can be incorporated into the aforementioned park.

TRENDING STORY: The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.