Alachua Conservation Trust permanently protects 288 acres of land

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is has chosen to permanently protect 288 acres of land.

Adjacent to Manatee Springs State Park, this stretch of land includes multiple sinkholes, a twisting underground cave system, and a hardwood forest.

 The trust plans on selling the land to the state so it can be incorporated into the aforementioned park.

The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars

