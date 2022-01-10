Advertisement

Alachua County Fire Rescue free trapped passenger after a vehicle crash

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a crash this morning.

Crews say around 10 a.m they, along with the Windsor Fire Department responded to the crash at the intersection of State Road 26 and Northeast 119th Terrace.

One person had to be removed from their vehicle with the jaws of life and they were trauma alerted to UF Health Shands. The other person was also taken to the hospital.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

