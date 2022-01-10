Alachua County Fire Rescue free trapped passenger after a vehicle crash

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a crash this morning.

Crews say around 10 a.m they, along with the Windsor Fire Department responded to the crash at the intersection of State Road 26 and Northeast 119th Terrace.

One person had to be removed from their vehicle with the jaws of life and they were trauma alerted to UF Health Shands. The other person was also taken to the hospital.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

