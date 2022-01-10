A crash in Clay County sends one Keystone Heights man to the hospital with critical injuries
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - A Keystone Heights man is in critical condition after a wreck in Clay County Saturday night.
According to state troopers, an unnamed 29-year-old Keystone Heights man was driving his SUV across the intersection of Gas Line Road and State Road 21.
As the vehicle attempted to cross the road, a 35-year-old man also from Keystone Heights struck the SUV with his truck.
The driver of the SUV was transported to UF Health Shands with critical injuries.
TRENDING STORY: Mike White, men’s basketball remain winless in SEC
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.