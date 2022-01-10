Downtown Gainesville changes parking rates for first time in more than ten years

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in more than a decade the City of Gainesville has changed downtown parking rates. Changes include:

High demand curb-side parking increased to one dollar an hour with a two hour time limit.

Off street parking will have a 4 hour limit. Southwest parking garage rates decreased to 50 cents an hour.

Lot 2 remains free with no limit.

Parking enforcement will from 8 am until 8 pm.

Gainesville resident Nestor Guillen said he likes having the option to pay online.

“I can pay on my phone as I’m walking. I don’t have to take time standing at a parking meter pulling out quarters,” said Guillen.

By increasing prime on-street parking prices, the goal is to encourage quick turn-over. All while reducing the cost for long-term parking by pricing the outskirt spaces to be cheaper.

A grace period of warnings will be issued this month. Citations will begin being issues in February.

