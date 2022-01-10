Downtown Gainesville changes parking rates for first time in more than ten years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in more than a decade the City of Gainesville has changed downtown parking rates. Changes include:
- High demand curb-side parking increased to one dollar an hour with a two hour time limit.
- Off street parking will have a 4 hour limit. Southwest parking garage rates decreased to 50 cents an hour.
- Lot 2 remains free with no limit.
- Parking enforcement will from 8 am until 8 pm.
Gainesville resident Nestor Guillen said he likes having the option to pay online.
“I can pay on my phone as I’m walking. I don’t have to take time standing at a parking meter pulling out quarters,” said Guillen.
By increasing prime on-street parking prices, the goal is to encourage quick turn-over. All while reducing the cost for long-term parking by pricing the outskirt spaces to be cheaper.
A grace period of warnings will be issued this month. Citations will begin being issues in February.
