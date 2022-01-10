Advertisement

Gainesville City Manager lays off three assistant city managers, consolidates positions

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is eliminating three assistant city manager positions.

The three people serving in those roles; Fred Murry, Deborah Bowie and Andrea Agha, are now out of a job.

They’ll be replaced by a single position.

Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones will temporarily step into the role starting next Monday.

In a letter to Mayor Poe and city commissioners, Curry says the move will help “ensure consistency in messaging and direction.”

TRENDING STORY: Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
The parents said it happened at Stanton-Weirsdale elementary school involving the P.E. coach...
Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars

Latest News

Ocala woman celebrates the passing of Amendment 11
Ocala woman celebrates the passing of Amendment 11
For the 124th time since statehood, lawmakers meet
For the 124th time since statehood, lawmakers meet
For the 124th time since statehood, lawmakers meet
For the 124th time since statehood, lawmakers meet
Russell Report: Steve Russell breaks down UF men’s basketball season so far
Russell Report: Steve Russell breaks down UF men’s basketball season so far