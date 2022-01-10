Gainesville City Manager lays off three assistant city managers, consolidates positions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is eliminating three assistant city manager positions.

The three people serving in those roles; Fred Murry, Deborah Bowie and Andrea Agha, are now out of a job.

They’ll be replaced by a single position.

Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones will temporarily step into the role starting next Monday.

In a letter to Mayor Poe and city commissioners, Curry says the move will help “ensure consistency in messaging and direction.”

