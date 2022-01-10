Advertisement

Hundreds of fans attend the Monster Truck Nitro tour in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fans in Marion County cheered as drivers revved their engines at the Monster Truck Nitro Tour. Hundreds of screaming fans were at the Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala to watch monster trucks to put on a show.

There were four shows over three days where 10,000 pound trucks raced, flipped, and smashed cars.

Before the show, fans were able to feel the thrill by riding in some of the trucks. Vernon House a driver said performs to bring awareness to autism and cancer.

“They’re really excited, on their face their smiling. They come up and want to grab you and hand onto you and hold your hand. That’s when you know you’ve touched them and made their day. That’s something you just can’t replace.”

After the shows, kids were able to meet the drivers and also receive autographs.

