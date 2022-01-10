Ocala couple turn themselves in for a hit and run that happened in 2020

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala couple turned themselves into Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for their role in a 2020 hit and run.

Troopers say 33-year-old Elia Diaz and 35-year-old Jose Diaz turned themselves in for hitting and killing 58-year-old Darlene Hopaluk in September 2020.

Elia Diaz was the driver of the SUV and is charged with hit and run and failing to stop at a scene involving a death. Jose Diaz is charged with destroying evidence after he helped his wife clean the damaged areas of the SUV.

They have both bonded out of the Marion County Jail.

