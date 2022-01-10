Ocala woman celebrates the passing of Amendment 11

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Finally after 10 years, Marion County is on track to adopt legislation to protect senior property owners.

Something 15 other counties including Alachua, have already done.

“I think this is a great opportunity, it’s especially something that we can do now that we couldn’t do in the past,” Marion County Commission Chair Carl Zalak said during the Jan. 4 MCBOCC meeting.

Amendment 11 is a tax exemption for low-income seniors, which allows municipal governments to grant relief to those who have maintained their residence for 25 years and the value of the home is less than 250,000 dollars.

The amendment does’t exempt residents from paying the tax, just how much they pay.

In 2012, it was passed by voters across the state.

In Feb. 2013, the initiative was discussed by the MCBOCC but did not pass at the time. According to the meeting minutes from Feb. 5, 2013, then Commissioner Stan McClain said, he could not support the motion, nor had he supported any property tax exemptions.

The Amendment was not brought up again until recently.

It’s something Joy Rumans has been fighting for in Marion County.

“I was stunned, totally stunned...I told my husband, I said let’s turn on channel 20 and as soon as I saw it, I fell to my knees and I cried as if my dad had just died,” Rumens said.

This all started when Rumans received a county road assessment. Projects are paid for specifically by those who use the service.

“Turns out that we as county residents had to pay 100 percent of the road costs. It’s a $4,000 dollar bill for each person in this neighborhood we all got a $4,000 dollar bill payable in 30 days to pay for the roads that they put in front of their homes,” she said.

Rumans said, if the bill was not paid, it went on your property taxes.

“If you can’t pay your property tax you home goes up for sale on a tax deed. We could loose our home over not being able to pay for the new road they put in front of it,” she said.

In 2020, the county received more than 62 million dollars in ad valorem taxes.

In theory, the county could face 1.3 million in lost revenue but officials said, it’s more likely that number would be closer to $255,000 dollars.

“It was such a release. I was not expecting that. I was crying my guts out,” Rumans said.

For Rumans, it’s a small price to pay to help her neighbors.

The next step for Amendment 11 is for county staffers to draft an ordinance which will be presented to the commission at a future meeting for adoption.

It’s expected it will be available to eligible residents for the 2023 tax year.

