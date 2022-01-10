Ocala’s Water Resources Department urges residents to reduce water consumption this week

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Water Resources Department is urging residents to reduce water consumption this week.

Required maintenance on one of the two million-gallon ground storage tanks starts Monday.

Workers expect to be done by this coming Sunday, January 16th.

Some ways to reduce water consumption include shortening showers or reducing or holding off on washing full loads of laundry.

