Santa Fe High School honors Miss Volleyball Jalyn Stout, Coach of the Year Eric Marshall

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Volleyball is undoubtedly among the most popular sports for girls in the state of Florida. So to be voted Miss Volleyball puts you in a class by yourself. Santa Fe High School did its part to honor Junior Jalyn Stout on Monday, who was voted Florida State Player of the Year across all classifications in December.

Stout led the raiders to their first state title as a program, smashing 392 kills on a .550 attack percentage.

“I kind of haven’t like fully wrapped my mind around it, you know, it’s really crazy,” said Stout. “I’m just really happy about it. I thought it was a joke when my mom first told me, but overall I’m really happy, still don’t really believe it.”

Santa Fe also recognized its leader, head coach Eric Marshall, who was chosen as state Coach of the Year across all levels. Marshall has taken the Raiders to three state finals in four seasons, and finally won it all with a record of 29-3.

“Anytime someone that does what you do, appreciates what you were able to accomplish, you’re very proud of that,” said Marshall. “Not in a proud way to where, I look at myself, but I look at the coaching staff that helped me and the players that helped me get there. So I’m just very thankful.”

The Raiders did not drop a set in the postseason en route to the 2021 state 4A crown.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.