Senator Jennifer Bradley 2022 Legislative Preview

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida senators will head to Tallahassee tomorrow to begin their 2-month legislative session.

District 5 Senator Jennifer Bradley says she thinks one of the hottest topics at this year’s session concerns a recurring issue that’s addressed every ten years.

One of Bradley’s first priorities “is redistricting. That is is a once in a decade process where the state is re-proportioned and district lines are redrawn for all of our state seats: the state house, the state senate and our congressional maps.”

Bradley says they are in the process of drawing maps that will be a part of the robust discussion in these meetings, but “its really too early to tell where any lines will be, but it is a process we’re working on with input from the public and legislators and we still have a little ways to go before its finalized.”

Bradley added the second most pressing issue for this year’s session is the budget because “this year the state has a lot of cash because of federal dollars we’ve received. Also because our revenue has exceeded projections for the last several really all through Covid because Florida’s taken a different approach to Covid. We’ve been open.”

Bradley is the chair of the Community Affairs Committee and will also address infrastructure concerns across the state, particularly “the response to the Surfside collapse. That was really just a tragic event down in South Florida and we’ve really spent a lot of time and listened to a lot of professionals on what can we do as a state to make sure we never see a repeat of what happened in that tragedy.”

The session runs sixty days, ending on March 11th.

