UF junior cornerback Kaiir Elam declares for the NFL draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In an otherwise disappointing season for the Gator football team, one of the bright spots proved to be the play of Kaiir Elam. Florida’s junior cornerback tallied one interception with five pass breakups. On Monday, Elam declared his eligibility for the NFL draft, where he is a projected first round pick according to most prognosticators.

Elam started 26 games across his three seasons in Gainesville and finishes his UF career with six interceptions. He earned SEC all-freshman distinction in 2019, and followed it up by claiming First Team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2020.

In 2021, Elam was still productive despite missing three games with a knee injury.

