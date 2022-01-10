The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The role of the Black Church in the modern social justice movement is the focus of a town hall on Wednesday evening.

Hosted at Daysprings Baptist Church in Northeast Gainesville, The MLK Commission of Florida invites the public Wednesday evening at 6:30 to hear panelists including Pastor Ron Rawls of Greater Bethel AME and Dr. Rik Stevenson from the University of Florida.

Gainesville City Commissioners meet Thursday afternoon to discuss using American Rescue funds for Gainesville Police.

GPD requests more than $600,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for its One Community initiative.

The plan is meant to address gun violence in the city. The majority of the funds would be used towards forensic equipment and community-oriented policing.

Kenneth Kelly of Marion County is set to be sentenced in D.C. District Court on Friday for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Kelly reached a plea agreement in September. Court records show prosecutors recommend a two-month term of home detention as a part of a year and a half term of probation and 60 hours of community service.

