Alachua County Commissioners will discuss a COVID-19 update from the health department among several things

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners are meeting to discuss several things including a COVID-19 update from the health department.

The health department will be presenting actions they recommend the board to take in regards to the findings and recent case reportings in the area.

The public may attend and participate in this meeting starting at 11:30 a.m.

