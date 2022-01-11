Alachua County Commissioners will discuss a COVID-19 update from the health department among several things

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners are meeting to discuss several things including a COVID-19 update from the health department.

The health department will be presenting actions they recommend the board to take in regards to the findings and recent case reportings in the area.

The public may attend and participate in this meeting starting at 11:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Manager lays off three assistant city managers, consolidates positions

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.