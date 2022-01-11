ASO: COVID-19 cases decrease at the Alachua County Jail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office efforts to contain COVID-19 at the county jail are proving to be effective.

On Tuesday morning, the Alachua County Jail reported 87 cases of COVID-19 among inmates and staff; a 20 percent decrease from the triple-digit peak of 109 reported previously.

Last week, ASO suspended in-person visitations and began distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to inmates and staff.

The jail has also increased COVID-19 testing while continuing to enforce social distancing measures. Public Information Officer Art Forgey credits the containment efforts of jail staff.

“It’s a very hard place to keep under control with the limited amount of social distancing the turnover of population that is coming and going so, you know, hats off to everyone that has a hand in trying to control that out there, they are doing fantastic,” said PIO Forgey.

In the latest distribution of single-dose J&J vaccines, less than 20 inmates opted to get vaccinated.

In previous vaccination efforts, 298 inmates received at least one shot.

30 out of the current 87 COVID-positive inmates are scheduled to end quarantine on Wednesday.

