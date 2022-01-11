Advertisement

ASO: COVID-19 cases decrease at the Alachua County Jail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office efforts to contain COVID-19 at the county jail are proving to be effective.

On Tuesday morning, the Alachua County Jail reported 87 cases of COVID-19 among inmates and staff; a 20 percent decrease from the triple-digit peak of 109 reported previously.

Last week, ASO suspended in-person visitations and began distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to inmates and staff.

RELATED STORY: J&J vaccines distributed at Alachua County Jail to curb COVID-19 outbreak within the county

The jail has also increased COVID-19 testing while continuing to enforce social distancing measures. Public Information Officer Art Forgey credits the containment efforts of jail staff.

“It’s a very hard place to keep under control with the limited amount of social distancing the turnover of population that is coming and going so, you know, hats off to everyone that has a hand in trying to control that out there, they are doing fantastic,” said PIO Forgey.

In the latest distribution of single-dose J&J vaccines, less than 20 inmates opted to get vaccinated.

In previous vaccination efforts, 298 inmates received at least one shot.

30 out of the current 87 COVID-positive inmates are scheduled to end quarantine on Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Jail suspends on-site visitation due to spike in COVID cases

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

COVID cases on the rise in Alachua County
COVID cases on the rise in Alachua County
Alachua-DOH Administrator Paul Myer gives a COVID update to the Alachua County Board of County...
COVID cases on the rise in Alachua County
DeSantis champions Florida as “freedoms vanguard” in State of the State address
DeSantis champions Florida as “freedoms vanguard” in State of the State address
Florida Farm Share to host food distribution event in Gainesville
Florida Farm Share to host food distribution event in Gainesville