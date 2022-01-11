Cash reward offered by GPD for information on motorcycle thief

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are asking for help tracking down a motorcycle thief.

Officers say a man followed a motorcyclist home from the Circle K on 34th Street before stealing the bike.

The incident occurred on December 2.

A cash reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the identity of this man.

Anyone with information can contact GPD Detective Barnes at (352) 642-6121.

TRENDING STORY: The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.