Cash reward offered by GPD for information on motorcycle thief

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police are asking for help tracking down a motorcycle thief.

Officers say a man followed a motorcyclist home from the Circle K on 34th Street before stealing the bike.

The incident occurred on December 2.

 A cash reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the identity of this man.

Anyone with information can contact GPD Detective Barnes at (352) 642-6121.

