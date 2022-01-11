Advertisement

City of Gainesville audit shows problems with transparency and accountability, debt problems in GRU

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The official state audit of the city of Gainesville is complete, and the five findings include lack of transparency and oversight, cost-effectiveness and a lack of transparency with other non-profits.

The state auditor general found numerous problems with the Reichert House Youth Academy.

The state auditor expressed several concerns with Gainesville Regional Utilities, starting with the utility’s high level of debt.

The city’s inconsistent way of determining the annual general fund transfer was a concern, as well as the city overcharging Gainesville Regional Utilities for indirect costs.

The audit also describes other areas of city government that lack transparency and accountability.

Full report:

