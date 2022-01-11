Advertisement

COVID cases on the rise in Alachua County

By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Omicron COVID variant is spreading like wild fire. Health officials in Alachua County say cases are on the rise.

Masks and other COVID-19 safety practices are still controversial topics.

And according to recent infection numbers, that narrative is expected to continue.

“The positivity rates we’re seeing right now have been the highest we’ve ever recorded during this pandemic,” Alachua-DOH Administrator Paul Myers said.

The current positivity rate is 28 percent.

More than 800,000 Americans have died from COVID.

In Florida, that number is more than 62,000.

“Health is a very personal issue and it’s something each individual has to make. Clearly, I would recommend that you reconsider because vaccination is going to reduce the severity of disease, if not protect you completely from it. And wearing a mask in doors if you’re going to have prolonged contact certainly can be protective,” Myers said.

68 percent of Alachua County residents are inoculated.

That’s just about half of all eligible residents.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Gainesville residents to expect trash pickup delays due to workers out with COVID-19
Gainesville residents to expect trash pickup delays due to workers out with COVID-19
COVID cases on the rise in Alachua County
COVID cases on the rise in Alachua County
DeSantis champions Florida as “freedoms vanguard” in State of the State address
DeSantis champions Florida as “freedom’s vanguard” in State of the State address
Florida Farm Share to host food distribution event in Gainesville
Florida Farm Share to host food distribution event in Gainesville