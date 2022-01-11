COVID cases on the rise in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Omicron COVID variant is spreading like wild fire. Health officials in Alachua County say cases are on the rise.

Masks and other COVID-19 safety practices are still controversial topics.

And according to recent infection numbers, that narrative is expected to continue.

“The positivity rates we’re seeing right now have been the highest we’ve ever recorded during this pandemic,” Alachua-DOH Administrator Paul Myers said.

The current positivity rate is 28 percent.

More than 800,000 Americans have died from COVID.

In Florida, that number is more than 62,000.

“Health is a very personal issue and it’s something each individual has to make. Clearly, I would recommend that you reconsider because vaccination is going to reduce the severity of disease, if not protect you completely from it. And wearing a mask in doors if you’re going to have prolonged contact certainly can be protective,” Myers said.

68 percent of Alachua County residents are inoculated.

That’s just about half of all eligible residents.

