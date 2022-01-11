Dog adoptions are temporarily suspended at the Alachua County Animal Shelter due to the Canine Distemper outbreak

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four dogs have tested positive for the virus.

Dog adoptions are temporarily suspended to prevent the spread.

Cats, which are not susceptible to the disease, are adoptable.

New arrivals are being quarantined from other dogs.

Staff encourages pet owners to vaccinate their dogs against the virus.

