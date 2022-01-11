Advertisement

Eastside High School is holding the Cash for College event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida College Access Network is launching its initiative for students at an Alachua County high school.

Eastside High School students making plans for their next step in education can attend the Cash for College event.

FCAN and partners want graduating students to take advantage of the free application for federal student aid.

All you have to do is attend the event with your parent or legal guardian, bring the required information and complete the application.

All students who attend and complete their FAFSA application get a free gift card.

The event goes from 6 to 8 p.m. at Eastside High School.

