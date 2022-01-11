Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s impact to enjoying pop up events, King is being honored in North Central Florida in a variety of ways this week. ‘These are troubled times: We are still fighting!’ is the theme of this years celebrations. Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida’s Founder and President, Rodney J. Long, talks about the importance of honoring King.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Manager lays off three assistant city managers, consolidates positions

Events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in North Central Florida (Martin Luther King, Jr., Commission of Florida, Inc.)

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.