Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in North Central Florida

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s impact to enjoying pop up events, King is being honored in North Central Florida in a variety of ways this week. ‘These are troubled times: We are still fighting!’ is the theme of this years celebrations. Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida’s Founder and President, Rodney J. Long, talks about the importance of honoring King.

Events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in North Central Florida
Events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in North Central Florida(Martin Luther King, Jr., Commission of Florida, Inc.)

