Florida Farm Share to host food distribution event in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Farm Share is giving out food in Gainesville this week.

The organization is one of the state’s largest food banks. The event will take place on Thursday at the Project YouthBuild building on Northwest 6th Street.

Food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until supplies last.

