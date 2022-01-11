Advertisement

Florida Farm Share to host food distribution event in Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Farm Share is giving out food in Gainesville this week.

The organization is one of the state’s largest food banks. The event will take place on Thursday at the Project YouthBuild building on Northwest 6th Street.

Food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until supplies last.

TRENDING STORY: COVID-19 cases up in NCFL schools

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

COVID cases on the rise in Alachua County
COVID cases on the rise in Alachua County
Alachua-DOH Administrator Paul Myer gives a COVID update to the Alachua County Board of County...
COVID cases on the rise in Alachua County
DeSantis champions Florida as “freedoms vanguard” in State of the State address
DeSantis champions Florida as “freedoms vanguard” in State of the State address
ASO: COVID-19 cases decrease at the Alachua County Jail
ASO: COVID-19 cases decrease at the Alachua County Jail