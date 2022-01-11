Gainesville residents to expect trash pickup delays due to workers out with COVID-19

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are being told to expect delays with trash pickup.

City officials say pandemic-related worker shortages could cause delays into next month.

The city is working with its waste collection provider to try and ensure regular service.

You can report missed collections to the city

To report missed trash collection, call 352-334-2330 or click HERE.

