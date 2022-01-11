Advertisement

GHS boys hoops team cools off red-hot Newberry, 74-60

Theo Stephens led GHS with 22 points while Seth Childers added 17
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The GHS Hurricanes scored 48 second half points to pull away from visiting Newberry, 74-60 on Monday night at the Purple Palace. The Hurricanes improve to 10-7 and halt the Panthers’ six-game winning streak. Newberry falls to 11-2.

Theo Stephens led GHS with 22 points while Seth Childers added 17 on 4-for-4 shooting from three-point territory and 7-for-8 from the foul line. The Panthers were led by Michael Moore’s 20 points.

Newberry plays three more times this week, including Tuesday’s matchup at Bradford. GHS is off until Friday, when it hosts Eastside.

Jalyn Stout player of the year