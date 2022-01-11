Ocala police arrest man wanted on multiple felony drug trafficking charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police tracked down and arrested a man wanted on felony drug trafficking charges.
Police say 28-year-old Brandon Pinder is charged with trafficking meth and fentanyl, plus possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing.
Pinder was spotted at the Walmart on E Silver Springs Blvd.
Officers say he drove off when they arrived. He ran away on foot after getting a flat tire.
A K-9 unit found him hiding in a bush.
Police say he had drugs and a gun on him when they arrested him.
