Ocala police arrest man wanted on multiple felony drug trafficking charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police tracked down and arrested a man wanted on felony drug trafficking charges.

Police say 28-year-old Brandon Pinder is charged with trafficking meth and fentanyl, plus possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing.

Pinder was spotted at the Walmart on E Silver Springs Blvd.

Officers say he drove off when they arrived. He ran away on foot after getting a flat tire.

A K-9 unit found him hiding in a bush.

Police say he had drugs and a gun on him when they arrested him.

TRENDING STORY: Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.