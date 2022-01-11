Advertisement

Ocala Police Department offers cash reward for information about suspect using stolen debit card

Ocala police department are investigating a body found in a drainage retention area.
Ocala police department are investigating a body found in a drainage retention area.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is offering a reward for information about a suspect who used a stolen debit card.

Officers say the man fraudently spent $2900.

 The incident occurred at the Walmart on Easy Street.

Anyone with information can call OPD Detective R. Williams at 352-369-7000. Or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

TRENDING STORY: Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen

