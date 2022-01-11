Ocala Police Department offers cash reward for information about suspect using stolen debit card
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is offering a reward for information about a suspect who used a stolen debit card.
Officers say the man fraudently spent $2900.
The incident occurred at the Walmart on Easy Street.
Anyone with information can call OPD Detective R. Williams at 352-369-7000. Or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.
