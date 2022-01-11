Ocala Police Department offers cash reward for information about suspect using stolen debit card

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is offering a reward for information about a suspect who used a stolen debit card.

Officers say the man fraudently spent $2900.

The incident occurred at the Walmart on Easy Street.

Anyone with information can call OPD Detective R. Williams at 352-369-7000. Or you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

