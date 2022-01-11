Giants OL coach Rob Sale joins Gators as offensive coordinator

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -New Florida head football coach Billy Napier continues to stock up on assistant coaches and support staff. UF announced on Tuesday that New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale will join the Gator program as offensive coordinator.

Sale previously worked with Napier at Louisiana from 2018 to 2020 and spent this past year directing a Giants offensive line that was decimated by injuries. New York finished 4-13 and appears to be a franchise in transition.

Florida went 6-7 this past season, including a 2-6 mark in SEC play. The Gator offensive line did manage to allow just 14 sacks in 13 games and enable the team to rush for 2,714 yards (208.7 per game).

