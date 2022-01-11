Starke man arrested after repeated sexual assault of a teenager

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Starke is being held on a $500,000 dollar bond after Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say he repeatedly sexually assaulted a teenager.

38-year-old Jason Wilkes is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and giving controlled substances to a minor.

Deputies say he molested a girl multiple times a week starting in September of last year.

The victim also told detectives that Wilkes would send her inappropriate texts and offer to buy her alcohol and vape pens.

During questioning, deputies say Wilkes admitted to abusing the girl.

TRENDING STORY: Parents outraged after they say two school employees made their 8-year-old son clean out a clogged toilet

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.