Starke man arrested after repeated sexual assault of a teenager

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Starke is being held on a $500,000 dollar bond after Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say he repeatedly sexually assaulted a teenager.

38-year-old Jason Wilkes is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and giving controlled substances to a minor.

Deputies say he molested a girl multiple times a week starting in September of last year.

The victim also told detectives that Wilkes would send her inappropriate texts and offer to buy her alcohol and vape pens.

During questioning, deputies say Wilkes admitted to abusing the girl.

