State Representative Chuck Clemons filed a bill that would expand the commission from five to seven members

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the eve of the state legislative session, State Representative Chuck Clemons has filed a bill that would fundamentally change the Alachua County Commission.

Clemons filed House Bill 1493, which would expand the commission from five to seven members.

Five commissioners would represent specific geographic districts, while two would be elected at large.

The bill has not yet been assigned to any committees and does not have a companion bill in the senate.

County commissioners have opposed the proposal.

