State Representative Chuck Clemons filed a bill that would expand the commission from five to seven members

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the eve of the state legislative session, State Representative Chuck Clemons has filed a bill that would fundamentally change the Alachua County Commission.

Clemons filed House Bill 1493, which would expand the commission from five to seven members.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville City Commission candidates react to three assistant city manager positions eliminated

Five commissioners would represent specific geographic districts, while two would be elected at large.

The bill has not yet been assigned to any committees and does not have a companion bill in the senate.

County commissioners have opposed the proposal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.