UF Health surgeons performed a procedure for abdominal cancers for the first time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health is celebrating successfully performing a new surgery to treat cancer.

For the first time, UF Health surgeons performed the procedure for abdominal cancers.

It involves surgically removing tumors and then rinsing the area with chemotherapy to kill the remaining cancer cells.

The operation is used to control cancer and in some cases cure the patient’s cancer entirely.

