Advertisement

US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level.

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

Type O-positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O-positive blood, your donation is most needed.

Luckily, it’s also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
ocala arrest
Four teenagers arrested after being caught in plot to steal thousands from Walmart
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to use a speech in Georgia to throw his support behind changing...
Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95
COVID hospitalizations have broken the pandemic record.
COVID hospitalizations break pandemic record
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed’s Powell says high inflation poses threat to job market