Alachua County restarting vaccine incentive program with gift cards
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is trying to pay people with gift cards to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
$25 gift cards will be given to people who get the vaccine at participating pharmacies.
Those include the Alachua County Health Department, Hitchcock’s, West End, Wise’s, Winn Dixie, CVC, and Able pharmacies.
The program runs through February 28.
Full list of participating pharmacies:
- The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County: 224 S.E. 24th St, Gainesville, FL 32641
- Hitchcock’s Pharmacies:
- 15560 N.W. US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615
- 24220 W. Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669
- West End Pharmacy: 25340 W. Newberry Rd, Newberry, Fl 32669
- Wise’s Pharmacy: 708 S.W. 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
- Winn Dixie Pharmacies:
- 20303 N. US‐441, High Springs, FL 32643
- 300 S.W. 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601
- CVS Pharmacies:
- 901 N. Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601
- 7430 S.W. Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608
- 6025 US‐301, Hawthorne, FL 32640
- 4354 N.W. 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606
- 4145 N.W. 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
- 32653 3904 N.W. 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32609
- 3404 S.W. Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608
- 2303 S.W. 75th St, Gainesville, FL 32607
- 19225 N.W. US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL 32643
- 1621 S.W. 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608
- 15174 N.W. US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL
- 32615 1515 N.W. 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32601
- 14355 W. Newberry Road, Gainesville, Fl 32669
- Able Pharmacy: 5001 N.W. 34th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32605
