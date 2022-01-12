Alachua County restarting vaccine incentive program with gift cards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is trying to pay people with gift cards to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

$25 gift cards will be given to people who get the vaccine at participating pharmacies.

Those include the Alachua County Health Department, Hitchcock’s, West End, Wise’s, Winn Dixie, CVC, and Able pharmacies.

The program runs through February 28.

Full list of participating pharmacies:

The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County: 224 S.E. 24th St, Gainesville, FL 32641

Hitchcock’s Pharmacies: 15560 N.W. US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615 24220 W. Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669

West End Pharmacy: 25340 W. Newberry Rd, Newberry, Fl 32669

Wise’s Pharmacy: 708 S.W. 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Winn Dixie Pharmacies: 20303 N. US‐441, High Springs, FL 32643 300 S.W. 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

CVS Pharmacies: 901 N. Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601 7430 S.W. Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 6025 US‐301, Hawthorne, FL 32640 4354 N.W. 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606 4145 N.W. 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32653 3904 N.W. 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32609 3404 S.W. Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 2303 S.W. 75th St, Gainesville, FL 32607 19225 N.W. US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL 32643 1621 S.W. 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608 15174 N.W. US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615 1515 N.W. 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32601 14355 W. Newberry Road, Gainesville, Fl 32669

Able Pharmacy: 5001 N.W. 34th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32605

