Advertisement

Alachua County restarting vaccine incentive program with gift cards

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County is trying to pay people with gift cards to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

$25 gift cards will be given to people who get the vaccine at participating pharmacies.

Those include the Alachua County Health Department, Hitchcock’s, West End, Wise’s, Winn Dixie, CVC, and Able pharmacies.

The program runs through February 28.

Full list of participating pharmacies:

  • The Florida Department of Health in Alachua County: 224 S.E. 24th St, Gainesville, FL 32641
  • Hitchcock’s Pharmacies:
    • 15560 N.W. US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL 32615
    • 24220 W. Newberry Rd, Newberry, FL 32669
  • West End Pharmacy: 25340 W. Newberry Rd, Newberry, Fl 32669
  • Wise’s Pharmacy: 708 S.W. 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
  • Winn Dixie Pharmacies:
    • 20303 N. US‐441, High Springs, FL 32643
    • 300 S.W. 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601
  • CVS Pharmacies:
    • 901 N. Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601
    • 7430 S.W. Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608
    • 6025 US‐301, Hawthorne, FL 32640
    • 4354 N.W. 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606
    • 4145 N.W. 53rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
    • 32653 3904 N.W. 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32609
    • 3404 S.W. Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608
    • 2303 S.W. 75th St, Gainesville, FL 32607
    • 19225 N.W. US Hwy 441, High Springs, FL 32643
    • 1621 S.W. 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32608
    • 15174 N.W. US Hwy 441, Alachua, FL
    • 32615 1515 N.W. 13th St, Gainesville, FL 32601
    • 14355 W. Newberry Road, Gainesville, Fl 32669
  • Able Pharmacy: 5001 N.W. 34th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32605

RELATED STORY: COVID-19 cases decrease at the Alachua County Jail

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen

Latest News

Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Gainesville city audit and state audit finds numerous problems with city financial operations
Gainesville city audit and state audit finds numerous problems with city financial operations
Gainesville city audit and state audit finds numerous problems with city financial operations
Gainesville city audit and state audit finds numerous problems with city financial operations
Rep. Hayes Hinson shares her bill proposals for state legislative session
Rep. Hayes Hinson shares her bill proposals for state legislative session