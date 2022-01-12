An Alachua County teenager was charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit murder

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County teenager is behind bars for conspiracy to commit murder.

Court records show that 17-year-old Tyree Johnson is charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit murder for planning a revenge killing on the person who shot and killed 19-year-old Kionne Atkins.

Last October 11th, Atkins was shot near Northwest 126th Terrace and Research Drive during a large block party.

Johnson is being charged as an adult.

Law enforcement is searching for another person involved in the conspiracy.

