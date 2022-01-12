Advertisement

An Alachua County teenager was charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit murder

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County teenager is behind bars for conspiracy to commit murder.

Court records show that 17-year-old Tyree Johnson is charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit murder for planning a revenge killing on the person who shot and killed 19-year-old Kionne Atkins.

Last October 11th, Atkins was shot near Northwest 126th Terrace and Research Drive during a large block party.

Johnson is being charged as an adult.

Law enforcement is searching for another person involved in the conspiracy.

