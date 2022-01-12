Buchholz blanks GHS in girls soccer, 3-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz girls soccer team received a goal from Zoe Torres in the second minute of play and never looked back, prevailing 3-0 over rival GHS on Tuesday night at Citizens Field. The Bobcats move to 11-2-1 with their sixth straight win.

Junior Kelisha Andre scored the other two goals for the Bobcats, a penalty kick in the first half, and a breakaway in the 66th minute off a nice pass from Annie Cunningham.

The loss by the Hurricanes snaps their two-match winning streak. GHS (5-6-1) hosts Santa Fe on Friday.

