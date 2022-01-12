Advertisement

Buchholz blanks GHS in girls soccer, 3-0

Bobcats run their season record to 11-2-1
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Buchholz girls soccer team received a goal from Zoe Torres in the second minute of play and never looked back, prevailing 3-0 over rival GHS on Tuesday night at Citizens Field. The Bobcats move to 11-2-1 with their sixth straight win.

Junior Kelisha Andre scored the other two goals for the Bobcats, a penalty kick in the first half, and a breakaway in the 66th minute off a nice pass from Annie Cunningham.

The loss by the Hurricanes snaps their two-match winning streak. GHS (5-6-1) hosts Santa Fe on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen

Latest News

Dameon Pierce to NFL draft
Dameon Pierce to NFL draft
Buchholz blanks GHS in girls soccer
Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) gains yardage against Samford during the first half of...
Gator running back Dameon Pierce to enter NFL draft
New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale stands on the sideline during an NFL football...
Giants OL coach Rob Sale joins Gators as offensive coordinator