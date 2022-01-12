Advertisement

Buchholz High School senior recognized as one of nations top student scientists

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Buchholz High School Senior is being recognized for her science research. Anjanna Balachandar is one of 300 high school seniors in the nation selected as semi-finalist in the Regeneron Science Talent Search.

The competition awarded both Balachandar and Buchholz $2,000 for her unconventional 3D printing research. She said her work finding ways to 3D print using soft materials is inspired by her curiosity to find a cure for scoliosis.

“As I was researching that, I created a model for the backbone and that got me interested in 3D printing biological structures and just how complex that can be,” said Balachandar. “So that related to my research now on 3D printing and so it all just became interconnected.”

She will find out on Jan. 20 if she’s one of 40 students to advance to the finals. There she would have the opportunity to compete for more than $1.8 million dollars in awards.

