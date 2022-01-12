Advertisement

College students have the chance to apply to four different scholarships

Eligible students have to be enrolled as a full-time junior or senior studying political...
Eligible students have to be enrolled as a full-time junior or senior studying political science, public or business administration, journalism, or mass communications.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - College and University students in Alachua county have the chance to apply for one of four 12-hundred-dollar scholarships.   The money comes from the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections as part of an initiative by the Florida supervisors of elections.  

Eligible students have to be enrolled as a full-time junior or senior studying political science, public or business administration, journalism, or mass communications.  

Students must also be registered to vote in Florida.  

Applications are due by March 11th.  

If students want to apply, they can visit https://www.votealachua.com/Outreach-Media/Scholarship

