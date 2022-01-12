College students have the chance to apply to four different scholarships

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - College and University students in Alachua county have the chance to apply for one of four 12-hundred-dollar scholarships. The money comes from the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections as part of an initiative by the Florida supervisors of elections.

Eligible students have to be enrolled as a full-time junior or senior studying political science, public or business administration, journalism, or mass communications.

Students must also be registered to vote in Florida.

Applications are due by March 11th.

If students want to apply, they can visit https://www.votealachua.com/Outreach-Media/Scholarship

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.