Community advocates reflect on civil rights movement, prepare for MLK Day

Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in North Central Florida
By Julia Laude
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a battle African Americans have been fighting for decades.

In 1963, people from across the country marched on Washington for freedom and jobs.

In 2022, it’s a battle some believe we’re still fighting.

“Have we come a long way? I say not,” Ocala City Council President, Ire Bethea Sr. said.

Councilman Bethea and Loretta Pompey Jenkins of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission said they’ve been fighting this battle for a long time.

“Go though the back door of McDonald’s on South Pine street order our food from the back door, received and paid for our food at the back door. Could not go in the front door of McDonald’s, yes I experienced that,” Jenkins said.

Bethea said, as a young man, he would have to be cautious even walking down the street.

“If a white woman was walking down there, you had to step off of the sidewalk for her to go by. You don’t look her in the eye. You look down,” he said.

And starting this weekend the battle rages on in honor of the ones who started it all.

“Celebrate MLK and what he stood for. Think about some of his quotes and lets live our best life and do it this weekend,” MLK Commemorative Commission member, Shirley Wright said.

