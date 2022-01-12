Gainesville city audit and state audit finds numerous problems with city financial operations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is at a high risk for presenting misstated and late financial reports according to the city auditor’s office and the state auditor general backed up these findings. The state audit says they aren’t fully capable of compiling financial statements. The states findings are coupled with major findings like GRU’s 1.7 billion dollars in debt.

The city audit committee accepted those state findings on Tuesday.

The external auditor reported reoccurring material weakness and significant deficiencies in internal controls from Fiscal Year 2018-2020 which the new audit committee member CPA Harold Monk said was a major issue.

Mayor Lauren Poe said it was a staffing issue and Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry is working on it.

“It’s really a staffing challenge,” Poe said. “It’s tough to hire people right now. It has been tough to hire people and also getting the right folks with level of training and expertise in there...She has changed the organization of that finance department, as well as really prioritized bringing in some people that can handle a more diverse set of workload.”

During the meeting Curry said they will bring in an independent CPA to handle some financial responsibilities.

Frequent city commission critic and Attorney Nathan Skop said it’s unacceptable that the city has had the same issue for years.

“A Systemic pattern of lack of internal financial controls and management controls in city government and it’s incumbent on the city commission and mayor to exercise management oversight,” Skop said.

Mayor Poe said they are working on a plan to get GRU out of debt after purchasing the $750 million biomass facility in 2017.

The state auditor general’s final report suggests they reevaluate GRU’s annual general fund transfer. GRU’s operating revenue is more than $410 million and the annual transfer is more than $36 million.

“Reducing the amount of money that GRU transfers to the city using more revenues to pay down existing debt,” Poe said.

Now that the audit committee has accepted these findings, it goes before the city commission.

