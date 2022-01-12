Advertisement

Lake City man dies in vehicle fire inside DBPD parking lot

Daytona fire
Daytona fire(wcjb file)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City is dead following a vehicle fire reported in the front parking lot of the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Daytona Beach police are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Officers first spotted the gray 2003 Ford van on Wednesday at 2:19 a.m., when the vehicle pulled into the parking lot in flames.

The 55-year-old Lake City man driving the van then exited the van covered in flames. He then collapsed around five feet away from the van, passing away shortly after.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire before it spread further.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but the initial investigation does not indicate a mechanical issue inside the van.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

North Central Florida Treasures : French Cartel Clock