The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida hosted a remembrance of MLK and Coretta Scott King at Dayspring Baptist Church
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville paid tribute to civil rights leaders this evening at the Dayspring Baptist Church.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida hosted a remembrance for MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King.
Tributes to both were given by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, as well as a musical tribute from Reverend Dr. Marie Herring.
The group’s annual town hall will be Wednesday night.
