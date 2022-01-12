The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida hosted a remembrance of MLK and Coretta Scott King at Dayspring Baptist Church

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville paid tribute to civil rights leaders this evening at the Dayspring Baptist Church.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida hosted a remembrance for MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

Tributes to both were given by the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, as well as a musical tribute from Reverend Dr. Marie Herring.

The group’s annual town hall will be Wednesday night.

