North Central Florida Treasures : French Cartel Clock

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins of the Antique city

mall in Micanopy has a unique piece of history from the late 1800′s a French enamelware clock more

commonly known as a cartel clock.

RELATED STORY : North Central Florida Treasures: Sad Iron

It’s of french origin also called a Cartouche clock, meaning, oval or oblong in shape.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.