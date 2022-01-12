Advertisement

North Central Florida Treasures : French Cartel Clock

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins of the Antique city

mall in Micanopy has a unique piece of history from the late 1800′s a French enamelware clock more

commonly known as a cartel clock.

It’s of french origin also called a Cartouche clock, meaning, oval or oblong in shape.

Art Atkins shows us a French enamelware clock more commonly known as a cartel clock.
