Ocala police arrests two men involved in deadly October crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police have arrested two men for their role in causing a deadly wreck last October.

Police arrested 52-year-old Mauricio Medina and 30-year-old Joshua Jones on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless driving for causing the crash that killed 56-year-old Muniz shrouf.

According to Ocala police, the two were racing westbound on State Road 200, going at speeds of almost 100 miles per hour.

Both Medina and Jones hit the driver’s side of the Hyundai Santa Fe that Shrouf was driving as he was leaving a red lobster.

Their bonds are set at $17,000

