Paige’s Kitchen: Asparagus’ benefits

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking for a nutritionally balanced vegetable for a snack or dinner then asparagus is a great choice. It’s rich in vitamins A, B-6, and C. It’s high in folic acid and low in calories.

It can be very quick to prepare, let’s take a look in tonight’s Paige’s kitchen.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

2 pounds of fresh asparagus

1/2 cup butter

2 tsp or more of lemon zest

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Step by Step:

1. Cut ends off tough ends of the asparagus. If desired you can use a vegetable peeler to remove the scales.

2. Place asparagus in a microwavable glass dish and cover with plastic wrap. Fold back one corner to let the steam escape.

3. Microwave approximately 6 minutes on high, stop at 3 minutes in and turn dish. Cook until crisp and tender.

4. Put butter in a two-cup liquid measuring cup and microwave until melted.

5. Stir in lemon juice.

6. Pour butter sauce over asparagus and zest lemon on top.

7. Sprinkle with cracked pepper and ginger salt.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.