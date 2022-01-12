Advertisement

Paige’s Kitchen: Asparagus’ benefits

Asparagus is rich in vitamins A, B-6, and C. It’s also high in folic acid and low in calories.
Asparagus is rich in vitamins A, B-6, and C. It’s also high in folic acid and low in calories.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you are looking for a nutritionally balanced vegetable for a snack or dinner then asparagus is a great choice.  It’s rich in vitamins A, B-6, and C. It’s high in folic acid and low in calories. 

It can be very quick to prepare, let’s take a look in tonight’s Paige’s kitchen.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

2 pounds of fresh asparagus

1/2 cup butter

2 tsp or more of lemon zest

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Step by Step:

1. Cut ends off tough ends of the asparagus. If desired you can use a vegetable peeler to remove the scales.

2. Place asparagus in a microwavable glass dish and cover with plastic wrap. Fold back one corner to let the steam escape.

3. Microwave approximately 6 minutes on high, stop at 3 minutes in and turn dish. Cook until crisp and tender.

4. Put butter in a two-cup liquid measuring cup and microwave until melted.

5. Stir in lemon juice.

6. Pour butter sauce over asparagus and zest lemon on top.

7. Sprinkle with cracked pepper and ginger salt.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Helicopter crash in Levy County kills family of four
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen

Latest News

Daytona fire
Lake City man dies in vehicle fire inside DBPD parking lot
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins shows us a French enamelware clock...
North Central Florida Treasures : French Cartel Clock