Rep. Hayes Hinson shares her bill proposals for state legislative session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - State House Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson is highlighting education, criminal justice reform and the environment during the 2022 state legislative session.

In regards to education in the state, Rep. Hayes Hinson is proposing House Bill, or HB 165. The bill is meant to address the mentorship of new teachers and looks to set a stipend amount to help in that training and provide positions in schools in the county to help facility that type of training.

“Teachers who may be struggling with different demographics. There may be a cultural problem, it could be any kind of thing it could be children who have ADHD and some teachers may struggle with that because they don’t have the special ed background, so yeah we want all children to achieve and I think working with the teachers and I think that working with students who may not be the typical student and a new teacher, who sometimes it takes them 5 years to have the competence level that they need,” said Rep. Hayes Hinson.

She has two bills to address criminal justice reform. HB 311 would get rid of the need for cash bail in misdemeanor offenses and HB 467 would legalize recreational marijuana.

“Citizens that have been incarcerated for many years about a product, an agricultural product that actually provides some medicinal value, that actually is not as harmful to the human body as alcohol or tobacco and we’ve got people in jail for 10 or 20 years and they are looking at the news like what is going on,” said Rep. Hayes Hinson.

As far as environmental concerns, the representative has a co-sponsored HB 393 which will address water quality in public bathing areas, specifically asking the Environmental Protection Agency or Florida Department of Health to be able to provide signage warning of that water quality.

And recent controversy over a a potential solar farm in Archer, residents have helped urge the Democratic representative to propose an energy equity task-force in HB 1285 that would help regulate and help steer legislators to the best places for these alternative energy sources

“They were grateful that they were able to save their community but now they want to do something for other communities like theirs who may be facing the same problem,” said Rep. Hayes Hinson.

This task force would be connected to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The representative believes all these bills, like many others being proposed this year will need bipartisan support. Rep. Hayes Hinson says she has no problem working with her Republican counter parts, she just does not liek the way that Governor Ron Desantis has been running the state.

“The governor is the divisive one. The rest of us try to work well together, this is honest. Honestly most of us, both sides of the house, most of us try to work well together, it is astonishing to watch, but they get their orders from the governor,” said Rep. Hayes Hinson.

