Smoke may linger for a few days after 52 and a half-acre brush fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Smoke may linger for the next several days in parts of North Central Florida due to a bush fire.

Melrose and Putnam County Fire Rescue crews responded to a 52 and half-acre brush fire on a dry lake bed near Northeast 248th Terrace, about a quarter-mile west of Riddling Farm.

No homes or property were damaged, but crews say smoke will be hanging around for a few days.

