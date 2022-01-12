Smoke may linger for a few days after 52 and a half-acre brush fire
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Smoke may linger for the next several days in parts of North Central Florida due to a bush fire.
Melrose and Putnam County Fire Rescue crews responded to a 52 and half-acre brush fire on a dry lake bed near Northeast 248th Terrace, about a quarter-mile west of Riddling Farm.
No homes or property were damaged, but crews say smoke will be hanging around for a few days.
