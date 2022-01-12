Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Starke police are searching for two people they suspect of selling crack cocaine.

Warrants are issued for Bernard Beard and Shantel Guion for possession with intent to sell cocaine.

Officers raided their home on Oak St. in Starke.

They found cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.

