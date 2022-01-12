Advertisement

The state of Florida ranks third in the nation in calls to the Human Trafficking Hotline

Florida ranks third in the nation in calls to the National Human Trafficking hotline. Only Texas and California have more.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - On Tuesday, police conducted random stops, looking for human trafficking victims at the state line between Florida and Alabama.

Florida ranks third in the nation in calls to the National Human Trafficking hotline. Only Texas and California have more.

“We need partners in the community.”

Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on businesses to train their employees to help spot the signs and take action.

“We know first hand accounts where a trucker at a rest stop, knew the signs. was trained on the signs of human trafficking and rescued a victim, so we know this will work.”

Jeff Jackson is the CEO of PGT Industries, the state’s largest maker of windows and doors. He’s the first business to step up and train 100 percent of his employees.

“It’s an incredible blight on society, and in the US we actually have human trafficking slavery in this economy and environment.”

“The Attorney General’s goal: Train a hundred thousand people in Florida to recognize  human trafficking this year.”

Jackson says once companies educate themselves, it will be a no brainer.

“We drove over four point three million miles last year alone. So think about the mileage we cover and the locations we see with just that.”

The Attorney General says human trafficking is the number two illegal activity in the state behind drug trafficking.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

