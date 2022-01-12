Advertisement

Tech Tuesday: LPRC exhibits new innovations in combating shoplifting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with several major retail chains are working together to combat shoplifters and other criminals.

In this week’s Tech Tuesday, UF Innovate and SCAD Media are working with researchers to help stores keep merchandise safe.

