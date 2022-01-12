Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville men are behind bars in Alachua County.

34-year-old Robert Newton and 25-year-old Joshua Whitehill stole more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Bass Pro Shop.

They face charges of grand theft and public order crimes. Deputies say Newton raided the bins placed near the customer pick-up door and loading dock.

Then, Newton and Whitehill left with a number of different kinds of stolen items.

Later on, Newton called the store and said he wanted to return the merchandise.

