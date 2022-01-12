Advertisement

Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville men are behind bars in Alachua County.

34-year-old Robert Newton and 25-year-old Joshua Whitehill stole more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Bass Pro Shop.

They face charges of grand theft and public order crimes. Deputies say Newton raided the bins placed near the customer pick-up door and loading dock.

Then, Newton and Whitehill left with a number of different kinds of stolen items.

Later on, Newton called the store and said he wanted to return the merchandise.

