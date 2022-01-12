The UF Student Activities and Involvement Organization is having a spring student organization fair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will be holding its spring student organization fair.

The UF Student Activities and Involvement Organization invites students to join in on the fun, food, and new campus involvement opportunities.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County restarting vaccine incentive program with gift cards

You can get information about events, clubs, and other membership information.

This event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 12th, and Thursday, January 14th on the North Lawn Sidewalks.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.